Zack Britton expected to miss 3-4 months due to elbow surgery

Zack Britton is expected to miss time to start the season for the New York Yankees.

Britton is set to undergo surgery on his left elbow to remove a bone chip.

LHP Zack Britton is expected to return to New York tomorrow and will undergo orthoscopic surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow in the upcoming days. The surgery is expected to be performed by Dr. Christopher Ahmad at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 9, 2021

SNY’s Andy Martino believes that Britton is expected to be shut down for about six weeks and then need to build back up. The total expected absence is 3-4 months.

Told that Zack Britton will be shut down for about six weeks, then will have to build up. Roughly 3-4 months absence total is the expectation. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 9, 2021

Britton’s absence will hurt the Yankees’ bullpen. The 33-year-old southpaw has gone 5-3 with a 2.14 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 105.1 innings for the Yankees since being acquired at the 2018 trade deadline.