Zack Britton expected to miss 3-4 months due to elbow surgery

March 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Zack Britton

Zack Britton is expected to miss time to start the season for the New York Yankees.

Britton is set to undergo surgery on his left elbow to remove a bone chip.

SNY’s Andy Martino believes that Britton is expected to be shut down for about six weeks and then need to build back up. The total expected absence is 3-4 months.

Britton’s absence will hurt the Yankees’ bullpen. The 33-year-old southpaw has gone 5-3 with a 2.14 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 105.1 innings for the Yankees since being acquired at the 2018 trade deadline.

