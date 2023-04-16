First prospect from 2022 MLB Draft has been called up to big leagues

The first prospect from the 2022 MLB Draft has made it to the big leagues.

Zach Neto, whom the Los Angeles Angels selected No. 13 overall in last year’s draft, was called up on Saturday and made his big league debut. The team optioned David Fletcher to the minors to make room for Neto.

The former Campbell University shortstop batted eighth and played shortstop for the Angels in their 9-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Neto got the call up despite only playing in 44 minor league games. He batted .322 with 8 home runs and a .937 OPS during his limited minor league action.

Get to know Zach Neto, the first player selected in the 2022 MLB Draft to be called up to the Majors! He's batting 8th and playing shortstop for the @Angels in his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/gZB6qze0Fn — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 15, 2023

Neto admitted that he was surprised to be called up so quickly.

Zach Neto: "I'm excited to be here. I feel like I just took a 5-hour energy shot. I'm ready. I'm ready to go." He thought he'd maybe get called up later this year. So it was a surprise. His family even thought he was messing with them. (H/T @jcmccaffrey). — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 15, 2023

Neto was 12/27 (.444) with 10 runs and 10 RBIs in seven games at Double-A this season. After signing in 2022, he got his start in High-A ball. Then he was promoted to Double-A, where he batted .320.

The Angels really did not have a true shortstop in their infield. They have tried Fletcher, Gio Urshela and Luis Rengifo at the position. Fletcher can play shortstop but wasn’t hitting well, while Urshela and Rengifo are not really shortstops.

The Angels saw Neto tearing up Double-A ball and saw a weakness at shortstop on their big league club. GM Perry Minasian decided to make the bold move and call up Neto quickly.