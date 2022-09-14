Zach Plesac reportedly dropped by agency after latest injury

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac appears to have frustrated his agents so much that they have decided to move on from him.

Plesac was dropped by CAA, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman added that Plesac has already signed on with ACES as his new representation.

CAA has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac. That’s a rarity for any agency. Plesac injured himself in successive seasons by aggressively taking off his shirt and punching the mound. In 2020 he was sent home for violating Covid protocols. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 14, 2022

A player being dropped by an agency is an unusual step.

While Heyman does not explicitly say so, it certainly sounds like this is linked to Plesac’s self-induced injuries. Plesac recently fractured a finger from punching the mound in frustration, and that comes on the heels of him getting hurt while angrily removing his shirt in 2021. In 2020, he was sent home by the Guardians for violating COVID-19 protocols on a road trip in Chicago.

Plesac is 3-11 on the season with a 4.39 ERA. He is poised to be arbitration-eligible for the second time this winter.