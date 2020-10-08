 Skip to main content
Video: Zack Greinke told Ramon Laureano his pitch before home run

October 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke’s eccentric nature may have cost him dearly in a vital moment in Thursday’s ALDS game.

With two on and one out in the top of the second inning, the Houston Astros pitcher appeared to tell Oakland outfielder Ramon Laureano what pitch was coming in a 3-2 count. Laureano proceeded to hit a three-run home run to give the A’s a 3-0 lead in an elimination game.

Greinke has done this sort of thing before with much more success. Perhaps this wasn’t the best time to once again test out whatever he was doing here.

That said, Greinke did leave the breaking ball up. Perhaps this turns out a lot better for him if he executes the pitch. He didn’t, and in the end, he paid a heavy price.

