2 new teams reportedly pursuing Kyrie Irving trade

The Los Angeles Lakers may no longer be the only ones who are at Kyrie Irving’s doorstep.

Shams Charania of The Athletic said this weekend that the star guard Irving now has “several” trade suitors. Namely, Charania mentions the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers as being in the mix with the Lakers.

The LeBron James-led Lakers appeared to be on the verge of landing the seven-time All-Star Irving and were even discussing a specific framework with the Brooklyn Nets. But the Mavericks could use Irving as they are a bit hollow now at point guard after the departure of Jalen Brunson. The 76ers, meanwhile, would be a stunning landing spot for Irving given his reported issues with Philly star James Harden. But crazier reunions have happened.

Irving, 30, just opted into the final year of his Brooklyn contract at $36.5 million. The Nets would obviously prefer to flip him for a return, but they may be mulling a drastic option to get rid of Irving if they cannot trade him.