Report: Nets, Lakers talking Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook trade

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are talking about a trade that would involved Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, according to a report.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Saturday the two sides are actively engaged on a deal that would send Irving to the Lakers and Westbrook to the Nets.

Haynes says there is “palpable optimism” that the two sides can come to an agreement this offseason, although the other parts of the potential deal are less firm.

The Nets are interested in compiling draft picks, and reportedly want to include shooting guard Joe Harris in a deal with the Lakers. Harris has two years and $38.6 million left on his current contract. According to Haynes, the Lakers are more interested in a package that includes Seth Curry, who is on an expiring $8.5 million deal. Curry was traded to Brooklyn as part of the return from the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden.

Irving is said to have interest in a reunion with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Irving’s player option with the Nets is worth $36.5 million. Westbrook also exercised his player option with the Lakers this week, which guarantees him $47.1 million next season.

Irving opted into his contract with the Nets likely after realizing there was no trade market for him. The Nets don’t want Irving, while the Lakers would prefer to get rid of Westbrook. There really is only one deal that makes sense for both sides, so it’s no surprise they are talking.