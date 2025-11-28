3 teams linked to LaMelo Ball in trade rumors

The Charlotte Hornets will have some interesting potential takers if they decide to finally trade LaMelo Ball.

Three notable NBA teams are considered to be possible landing spots for Ball if he gets traded, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Friday. Those three teams are the Sacramento Kings, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The former All-Star Ball, 24, is still signed with the Hornets through 2029 as part of a five-year, $203.8 million designated rookie extension. But with Charlotte floundering again this season (currently sitting at 4-14), Ball has recently been the subject of reports claiming that he is unhappy with the Hornets.

While Ball has since denied those rumors, other unflattering claims have emerged about the former top-three pick in recent months as well. That means the possibility remains that Charlotte could decide on their end that it is time for them to move on from Ball.

Of the three above-listed squads, the 5-14 Kings and the 3-16 Pelicans seem like less likely options considering their respective places in the standings. But the 10-8 Timberwolves, a team that has made back-to-back Western Conference Finals berths, are a far more intriguing suitor. Point guard is arguably their biggest area of weakness, and Ball matches up with the timeline of Minnesota star Anthony Edwards, his fellow 2020 draft class member.

There has also been speculation that other bigger-market teams could end up in the mix for a Ball trade. If the Hornets, a team that has lost 55 or more games for three straight seasons running, continue to falter, they could indeed start making calls on their talented scorer and playmaker Ball.