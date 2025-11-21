Could Clippers pull off a trade for LaMelo Ball

A report on Thursday said that LaMelo Ball was open to a trade away from the Charlotte Hornets, and that the Hornets were open to dealing their star guard. Though Ball responded negatively to the report, that didn’t stop people from running with possible trade scenarios.

Earlier this year in June, LaVar Ball laid out a plan for how the Los Angeles Clippers could contend for a championship. His plan, of course, involved the Clippers acquiring his three sons. That’s quite a reach considering LiAngelo doesn’t have a basketball career, while Lonzo Ball is with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But the possibility of LaMelo ending up on the Clippers isn’t all that far-fetched.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn floated a possible trade involving the Hornets and Clippers:

The Hornets would get: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and a protected 2030 first-round pick. The Clippers would get Ball in the deal.

Of course, there isn’t much that the Hornets would be getting in that deal, so it might not happen.

Another possible trade scenario involves: John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., Cam Christie and a top-5 protected 2032 first-round pick.

The Hornets might just laugh off any such trade offer as they would not receive much. But they also have not received much from Ball, who has played in just 105 games over the last three seasons. They would have to be pretty desperate to get rid of him if they were to agree to one of these trades.