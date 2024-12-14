76ers breakout star out indefinitely with knee injury

Things are really snowballing on the Philadelphia 76ers right now.

NBA writer Jake Fischer reported on Saturday that 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain has been diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee that will require surgery. McCain suffered the injury during Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers and will now be out indefinitely as a result.

The 20-year-old McCain, who was the 76ers’ No. 16 overall pick in this year’s draft, has looked like a budding star in his first NBA season. With strong scoring and playmaking skills, McCain has regularly filled the gaps for the team whenever any of their Big Three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George has had to miss time with injury. With overall numbers of 15.3 points and 2.6 assists per game on 46/38/88 shooting splits, McCain has played himself into Rookie of the Year frontrunner status.

But now McCain himself has gone down with an injury that will likely need a significant period of time to recover from. That is pure disaster for a 76ers team that is now 7-16 (12th in the East) and just suffered another injury blow to Embiid during Friday’s game as well.