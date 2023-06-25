Report: 76ers have made decision on trading Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have made a decision regarding a potential trade of Tobias Harris.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey wrote a lengthy column published early Sunday morning regarding Harris. He says that the Sixers want Harris on their roster and are set on keeping the veteran.

Harris is entering the final season of his 5-year, $180 million deal and is scheduled to make $39.2 million next season.

According to Pompey, numerous teams expressed interest in acquiring Harris this offseason. He cited the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns as making serious efforts recently to land Harris. The Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers are other teams that have had interest in Harris.

Philly’s price for opposing teams to acquire Harris is said to be extremely high, indicating they do not want to trade him unless they would be definitively improving their team.

The Sixers went 54-28 last season and lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third year in a row. They must feel they are close to breaking through and that a trade of one of their key players does not make sense.

The 30-year-old Harris has been with Philadelphia since they acquired him in a 2019 trade with the Clippers. He has averaged 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his Sixers career. He’s shot 48.8 percent during his career with the Sixers.