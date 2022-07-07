76ers appear to pull disrespectful move on Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are Febrezing their team of the last remaining traces of Ben Simmons.

New 76ers forward Danuel House shared a post to his Instagram Story this week revealing that he will be wearing the No. 25 jersey for the team next season. Of course, that is also the number Simmons wore throughout his career in Philadelphia.

Looks like Danuel House will wear 25 pic.twitter.com/qaMABM1zPD — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) July 6, 2022

No one is under any delusions that Simmons, now with the Brooklyn Nets, was ever going to get his number retired by the 76ers, particularly after he nuked his relationship with the team and the city to all kingdom come. But without even so much as a brief moratorium before giving Simmons’ old number away, that still seems like a pretty savage move by the 76ers.

House did wear No. 25 last season for the Utah Jazz, but he had worn the No. 4 jersey for most of his NBA career to that point (which still appears to be available with the 76ers). In any case, the Philly faithful are going to love the perceived disrespect for Simmons, especially considering the reception that they gave him last season when he first returned.