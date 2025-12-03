76ers fined $100,000 by the NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined once again by the NBA over the way the team handled the injury status of Joel Embiid.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the 76ers have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s injury report rules. Embiid was listed as “out” on Philadelphia’s initial injury report before their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, but he played in the game.

The NBA also noted that the Sixers’ prior history of being fined for violating injury report rules factored into the most recent fine.

Embiid had been sidelined for nine games due to right knee soreness prior to playing in Sunday night’s game against Atlanta, which the 76ers lost 142-134 in double-overtime. Embiid had 18 points and 4 rebounds in the game while playing a season-high 30 minutes

Embiid has battled numerous injuries throughout his career, and the 76ers have been fined multiple times for the way they have reported information amid some of those circumstances.

The 76ers improved to 11-9 with a win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Embiid did not play in that game due to injury management.