Report: 76ers prepared for 1 outcome in James Harden situation

The Philadelphia 76ers are said to be working to trade James Harden, but there seem to be increasing whispers that it might not be a guaranteed outcome.

There are “strong rumblings” that the 76ers may be content to keep Harden for the season if they cannot find a suitable trade, according to Chris Mannix of SI. Harden could be motivated in a contract year, and the Sixers may be comfortable risking losing him for nothing if they do not get an offer that includes the draft picks or young talent they might want.

There has been growing speculation that this may ultimately be the outcome for the Sixers. Harden certainly seems to want a trade, and seemingly opted into his contract in a bid to force one. However, Philadelphia does not appear to be desperate to move him for spare parts.

Harden averaged 21 points and 10.7 assists last season. The 33-year-old is due to make $35.6 million next season in the final year of his contract.