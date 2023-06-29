 Skip to main content
Report reveals 76ers’ asking price in James Harden trade talks

June 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Daryl Morey smiling

Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have already started to begin trade talks involving guard James Harden, and the organization has a significant aim as it prepares to trade the All-Star guard.

The 76ers are “casting a wide net” and have already had discussions with several teams, according to Chris Mannix of SI. Philadelphia is looking for a package of players to complement Joel Embiid as part of any deal.

In other words, the 76ers are not in the hunt for draft picks. They are in win-now mode and want to add some secondary pieces to make the next step in the Eastern Conference. What those pieces are, and whether any team is willing to give up good ones for one year of Harden, remains to be seen.

The 76ers’ efforts will also be complicated by Harden having input on his ultimate destination. That means Philadelphia might have to deal with one team above others.

