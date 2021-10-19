Will 76ers finally lower their asking price for Ben Simmons?

The relationship between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appears like it has never been worse, which has led many to believe a trade involving the former first overall pick must be imminent. That is apparently not the case.

The 76ers have had a high asking price for Ben Simmons for months. It would stand to reason that they might lower it after Simmons was kicked out of practice by Doc Rivers on Tuesday and suspended for the team’s season opener, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is not changing his approach.

Sixers' approach on a trade has remained steadfast: They won't move Simmons for role players — only a player who'll help keep them a championship contender. That hasn't changed. For now, no one should expect a speedy resolution on Simmons' future in Philadelphia. https://t.co/YUdkseUZOo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2021

The Sixers reportedly want multiple first-round picks for Simmons in addition to a starting-caliber player. Rival teams have not been willing to give up that much, mainly because they know it is only a matter of time before Philly unloads Simmons.

By becoming a headache, Simmons has lowered his own trade value. One NBA executive questioned why any team would want Simmons given all that has transpired over the past several months.

Texting with a league exec who is monitoring the Simmons situation: "When sh– goes south, this is how he reacts? Who wants a guy like that?" — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 19, 2021

Simmons obviously believes he can force his way out of Philadelphia. Rather than playing nice, he has chosen to sulk his way through practice and alienate himself from his teammates. Joel Embiid had some harsh comments for Simmons after he was suspended on Tuesday. None of this has made Simmons more appealing to other teams.