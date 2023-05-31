Report: 76ers targeting former Nick Nurse Raptors star

One of the first items on the agenda for Nick Nurse in Philadelphia could be to bring in a trusted disciple.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported Wednesday that Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has emerged as an offseason target for the 76ers. Siegel adds that James Harden’s future in Philly remains unclear, making VanVleet a potential fallback option.

Nurse, the former Raptors coach, was just hired by the 76ers to be their new head coach earlier this week. His offense in Toronto primarily went through VanVleet and teammate Pascal Siakam. VanVleet, who can opt out and be an unrestricted free agent this summer, has averaged 19.6 points and 6.8 assists a game over the last three seasons with the Raptors. He also made the All-Star team in 2022.

It is very possible that the former MVP Harden leaves the 76ers to join one particular team this offseason. If that comes to fruition, VanVleet would be a superb Plan B as a talented scorer who can get Philly into their offensive sets and serve as a bridge for Nurse’s transition.