Ja Morant in disbelief after getting called for unusual technical foul

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies were not happy with the technical foul the point guard received in the second half of Friday’s game against the New York Knicks.

The Grizzlies led the Knicks 88-82 with just seconds to play in the third quarter at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. New York guard Miles McBride attempted a top-of-the-key three-pointer but was unable to release the ball before the buzzer sounded.

The ball ricocheted off the rim right into the hands of Morant, who heaved the ball in what appeared to be an attempt to score a full-court basket. Morant was called for a technical foul as he walked off the floor, leading to animated protests from Morant, his teammates, and the Memphis coaching staff.

Knicks forward OG Anunoby made the technical free throw to start the fourth quarter.

Referees may have viewed Morant’s attempt as a sign of frustration after the guard was blocked on the Grizzlies’ last offensive possession of the quarter.

The point ended up being crucial as Memphis lost by exactly one point. Knicks wing OG Anunoby hit a corner three-pointer with 4.3 seconds left to steal a 114-114 win from the Grizzlies.

Morant had a big game with 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists. But he would surely want to take his full-court heave back if he could.