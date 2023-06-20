 Skip to main content
Report: 1 76ers player unlikely to return to team

June 20, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Daryl Morey smiling

Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A longtime Philadelphia 76ers player may not be back for another attempt at slaying the Second-Round Dragon.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reports Tuesday that 76ers guard Shake Milton is the least likely of the team’s free agents to return next season. Neubeck notes that Milton is seeking a potential opportunity for more minutes.

The 26-year-old Milton had his draft rights acquired by the 76ers in 2018 and has been with them ever since. He is a heady player who can sink threes off the dribble and is also a threat in the transition game. Milton put up 8.4 points over 76 appearances for Philadelphia last season (just a couple years removed from averaging 13.0 points per game off the bench for them).

Milton is one of five 76ers free agents this summer (with James Harden, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, and Jalen McDaniels). The signs of discontent have been there at times for Milton, and now he could be spreading his wings and finding a new team with more shot attempts to offer him.

