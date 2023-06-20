Report: 1 76ers player unlikely to return to team

A longtime Philadelphia 76ers player may not be back for another attempt at slaying the Second-Round Dragon.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reports Tuesday that 76ers guard Shake Milton is the least likely of the team’s free agents to return next season. Neubeck notes that Milton is seeking a potential opportunity for more minutes.

The 26-year-old Milton had his draft rights acquired by the 76ers in 2018 and has been with them ever since. He is a heady player who can sink threes off the dribble and is also a threat in the transition game. Milton put up 8.4 points over 76 appearances for Philadelphia last season (just a couple years removed from averaging 13.0 points per game off the bench for them).

Shake Milton (39 PTS & 7 3PM) was dialed in from deep for Philly! ♨️ pic.twitter.com/ifqf8BIJZN — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 1, 2020

Shake Milton dropped 31 PTS off the bench in Philly’s win! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/EejZGvT32U — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 15, 2021

Shake Milton has the record for most 3’s made in a row. He made 14 threes through 3 games without missing. https://t.co/R1OF8aiESD pic.twitter.com/3YAqOS1vlJ — Raps gen⛈️ (@RaptorsGen) June 19, 2023

Milton is one of five 76ers free agents this summer (with James Harden, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, and Jalen McDaniels). The signs of discontent have been there at times for Milton, and now he could be spreading his wings and finding a new team with more shot attempts to offer him.