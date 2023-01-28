Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here is the video.

It appears that Niang was upset about Milton not passing him the ball on the previous play, a 2-on-1 fast break opportunity that got broken up by the Nuggets. You can see the play (which occurred with the 76ers trailing by six points at the time) below.

Niang & Shake Milton had to be separated on the bench. Niang was mad that Milton didn't pass it to him for an easy layup after a steal. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5JDkS8lC9l — FTB (@anotherFTBacct) January 28, 2023

This marks the second season that Niang and Milton have been teammates in Philadelphia. The 76ers entered play on Saturday having won six games in a row, so the dust-up was likely an isolated incident.

For Milton though, it was a little bit of déjà vu. A couple of years ago, he had a similiar bench confrontation with a different 76ers teammate.