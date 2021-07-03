76ers prioritizing Damian Lillard trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be one of the most scrutinized teams of the entire offseason, and the rumors are starting early.

A report from KRON’s Jason Dumas on Friday claimed that the Sixers had turned down a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers that would have sent Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons.

On Saturday, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star disputed this report, stating that the Pacers and Sixers have not engaged in trade talks. He dropped an interesting report instead: the 76ers are instead prioritizing Portland guard Damian Lillard.

While #Pacers are open to moving down from 13 or packaging it in a deal, Im told there havent been any talks w/#Sixers who are angling for Lillard. For context about Pacers, they avoid albatross contracts. Had a deal in place for Conley 2 yrs ago nixed by Simon. Too much salary — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 3, 2021

Lillard is reportedly weighing whether to push for a trade from Portland. It’s clear the 76ers would be interested, and perhaps Simmons could be part of that package. That would be much easier said than done, however.

One thing that does seem clear is that the Sixers are open to making a big move this summer. They might be the most interesting team to watch this offseason.