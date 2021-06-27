Report: Damian Lillard may ask Blazers for trade

Damian Lillard has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and the star point guard may be open to moving on from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard has become frustrated with the Blazers over their coaching search and inability to build a championship-level roster, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The six-time All-Star’s discontent with the franchise has reached a point where he is considering asking for a trade.

The Blazers are said to be on the verge of hiring Chauncey Billups as their next head coach. According to Haynes, Lillard is frustrated with the backlash he has received on social media from fans who think he played in a role in Portland’s decision to go with Billups.

Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey led the team’s coaching search, and none of the candidates that were endorsed by Lillard were interviewed. Lillard openly said earlier this month that he wanted Portland to hire Jason Kidd. Kidd was reportedly uncomfortable with Lillard recruiting him publicly and withdrew his name from consideration for the job. He has since been hired as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

Lillard has a relationship with Billups, but Haynes says the 30-year-old was unaware that Billups was accused of sexual assault in 1997. A fan on Twitter said over the weekend that Lillard is responsible for Portland hiring Billups, and Lillard fired back.

Teams have supposedly been monitoring Lillard’s potential availability this offseason. It was previously believed that the Blazers were not shopping him, but that could change if Lillard informs the team he wants out.

Lillard has spent the first nine years of his NBA career in Portland. He has averaged more than 29 points per game over the past two seasons.