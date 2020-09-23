Report: 76ers could make major roster changes if Mike D’Antoni becomes head coach

Former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni is expected to be a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers job, and major changes could follow if he gets it.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Sixers have begun informing teams they are open to trade talks if D’Antoni is hired. There is an acknowledgement that the current roster, which is heavy on big men and light on shooters, is not tailored to D’Antoni’s style of basketball.

D’Antoni is an attractive candidate for a team like the Sixers. They are already contenders, but have failed to have the playoff breakthrough that they have been looking for.

GM Elton Brand has suggested that the team’s big names won’t be traded. It remains to be seen if this remains the stance if D’Antoni is actually hired. It’s entirely plausible that guys like Al Horford may wind up on the block in that instance.