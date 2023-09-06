76ers sign 3-time NBA champion

New coach Nick Nurse won’t be the only one throwing rings in front of the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

Veteran swingman Danny Green has agreed to sign with the 76ers in free agency, according to a report on Tuesday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Green will be getting a one-year contract from Philly, Wojnarowski adds.

The 36-year-old Green is a three-time NBA champion with three different teams (the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020). He already played on the 76ers from 2020-22 and is well acquainted with Nurse, who was the coach of that 2019 Raptors championship team.

Of course, Green is aging and a complete wild card right now, having only appeared in 11 combined games last season between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was after Green tore his ACL and his LCL in the 2022 playoffs as a member of the 76ers. But if the 40 percent career three-point shooter can splash some triples and provide a calming veteran presence in the locker room, he should be a worthwhile use of a roster spot.