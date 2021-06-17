76ers’ tweet about easy win backfires in loss to Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Twitter account made a major mistake on Wednesday night.

Philly was up big on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. They led 70-44 in the third quarter but blew the lead and lost 109-106.

When the Sixers were up 62-40 at halftime, the team’s Twitter account posted a sarcastic tweet about feeling tired. They even included a yawn emoji, like the Hawks were not presenting a challenge.

is this when we're supposed to feel tired? pic.twitter.com/CgNkqUF55u — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 17, 2021

Atlanta is used to being on the wrong end of collapses, so this has to feel great for them. As for the Sixers, their social media department might have had the cockiness knocked out of them.