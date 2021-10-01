Report: 76ers withholding significant portion of Ben Simmons’ salary

Ben Simmons was due a sizable portion of his salary for the 2021-22 season on Friday, but he was not in training camp to collect it. And if he continues to hold out, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly not planning to pay him.

The Sixers are not paying Simmons the $8.25 million he was to collect on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simmons understood that the 76ers likely would not pay him, just as he knows he is subject to various fines. The $8.25 million is roughly 25 percent of his salary. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Simmons expects to recoup that money at some point.

Ben Simmons is due 25 percent of his salary ($8.25 million) today, but whether or not the Sixers issue the check on Day 5 of Ben's holdout one source close to the process says Simmons' camp believes it will ultimately get the money either way after a trade or separate resolution. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 1, 2021

In addition to withholding much of his salary, the 76ers are also likely planning to fine Simmons. Those fines could total in the millions if he continues his holdout into exhibition games and/or the regular season. Though, Simmons indicated on social media this week that he is not concerned.