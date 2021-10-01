Did Ben Simmons taunt 76ers on social media amid holdout?

The Philadelphia 76ers have the ability to fine Ben Simmons a substantial amount of money for every day he misses now that the NBA calendar is officially in motion, but it is fair to wonder if the former first overall pick cares.

Simmons did not show up to training camp this week, as promised. ESPN’s Bobby Marks provided a detailed breakdown of the various fines Simmons is facing if he continues to stay away from the Sixers, and the total could get well into the millions if he continues his holdout when games begin — both exhibition and regular season.

It seems like Simmons is willing to give up the money. Why? Because he “liked” an Instagram post this week that listed all the ways the Sixers can fine him.

Ben Simmons liking a post about how much money the #sixers can fine him lol. pic.twitter.com/gcQxBhyGVf — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 1, 2021

There was a report this week that claimed Simmons is willing to sit out the entire 2021-22 season. He would forfeit more than $30 million if he did that. We highly doubt either side will let it get that far, but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Simmons have fun with the trade drama on social media.