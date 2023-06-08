 Skip to main content
Aaron Gordon shares interesting adjustment Nuggets made

June 8, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Gordon dribbling a basketball

Dec 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets made an interesting adjustment between Game 2 and Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Aaron Gordon said the Nuggets noticed one area in which they needed to improve after they blew a 15-point lead to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Following Denver’s 109-94 win over the Heat in Game 3, Gordon told reporters that the Nuggets were over-helping on Jimmy Butler defensively in Game 2.

Butler had 28 points in Game 3 compared to 21 in Game 2. The end result was obviously better for Denver in Game 3, so it is interesting that the Nuggets had better success when they allowed Butler to do more.

The Heat will now face almost a must-win situation at home in Game 4. They can’t afford to go down 3-1 heading back to Denver. If the Nuggets figured something out with regard to how they are defending Butler, Erik Spoelstra will have to find a way to counter it.

