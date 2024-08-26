Aaron Gordon to have notable tribute to late brother Drew next season

Aaron Gordon will be keeping the memory of his late brother with him throughout next season.

NBA writer Etienne Catalan, who specializes in jersey number news, reports on Monday that the Denver Nuggets forward Gordon will be changing his jersey from No. 50 to No. 32 next season. No. 32 is the number that Drew Gordon wore in college and in the pros.

Drew, Aaron’s older brother, died in a car accident in Oregon this past May. The former UCLA and New Mexico standout was just 33 years old.

As for Aaron, he wore the No. 00 with the Orlando Magic to begin his NBA career but switched to No. 50 after he was traded to Denver in 2021. Aaron already got a tattoo paying tribute to his brother soon after Drew’s death and will now be sporting Drew’s old uniform number on the court next season as well.