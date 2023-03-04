NBA commissioner Adam Silver could become CEO of massive company?

Though he already heads one of the biggest sports leagues in the world, Adam Silver could somehow be landing an even bigger job.

Charles Gasparino of FOX Business Network reported this week that the NBA commissioner Silver is on the shortlist of candidates to succeed Bob Iger as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

Iger, 72, had a very successful tenure as Disney’s CEO from 2005 to 2020 before stepping down. But at the request of Disney’s Board of Directors, Iger returned as their CEO in November of last year, taking back the reins from his embattled successor Bob Chapek. Iger only plans to head the company for another two years though and is working with Disney’s Board to find a permament replacement.

As for Silver, 60, he has been NBA commissioner since 2014. Front Office Sports notes that Silver’s contract with the league only runs through 2024. Silver’s deputy commissioner is Mark Tatum (who also serves as the NBA’s chief operating officer).

The NBA enjoys a close relationship with Disney, the parent company of NBA broadcast partner ESPN. Disney World in Orlando, Fla. also served as the bubble home for the restarted 2019-20 NBA season (following its initial suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Additionally, Iger was recently named as a candidate to buy an NBA team (but did not ultimately do so).