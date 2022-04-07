NBA considering notable rule change for next season

The NBA may be ready to abolish one particular practice from the game beginning next season.

Addressing reporters Wednesday, commissioner Adam Silver said that the NBA Board of Governors has had a discussion about potentially eliminating take fouls, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. Silver added that they are considering a change for next season and could possibly act by summer.

A take foul is an intentional foul committed by a team in transition to take away a fast break opportunity for the other team. It can slow down the pace of the game and deprive fans of some of the exciting highlight-reel plays that result from run-and-gun sequences in the open floor.

Silver did not mention what the NBA might do specifically to get rid of the take foul. The league could consider something like a free throw or two plus possession for the aggrieved team. It sounds like it would be a popular move though as even some notable coaches have denounced the take foul.

Photo: Feb 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a press conference during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports