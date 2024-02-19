Did Adam Silver throw shade after blowout NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 edition of the NBA All-Star Game wasn’t exactly the most competitive affair. Commissioner Adam Silver sounded less than enthused when he took the mic after the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

The East demolished the West on Sunday in a 211-186 rout. The victors’ lead never dropped below double digits throughout the entire second half, which gave fans fewer reasons to keep watching.

Silver addressed the winners after the final buzzer sounded. The NBA executive didn’t exactly sound proud.

“To the Eastern Conference All-Stars: You scored the most points. Well. … Congratulations,” said Silver.

Lol Adam Silver: "To the Eastern Conference All-Stars: You scored the most points. Well… congratulations." pic.twitter.com/GWr93btuU3 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 19, 2024

Amid dwindling NBA All-Star Game ratings in recent years, Silver on Saturday had promised a more competitive All-Star Game during his press conference. Instead, Sunday’s contest featured the largest margin of victory in an NBA All-Star Game since 2009.

Silver probably wasn’t pleased that there was hardly any defense played in the affair. Some of the All-Star game’s best moments in its history have been when the players start to play defense and take the contest seriously.

The East ended up shattering the most points scored by one team in NBA All-Star history. The previous high of 196 didn’t even break 200. The West’s total of 186 finished as the 4th-highest ever despite the team losing by 25.

Three different East players tallied at least 30 points. Damian Lillard won the game’s MVP award after scoring a team-high 39 points with 11 three-pointers.