 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 21, 2022

Alex Caruso, Billy Donovan rip Grayson Allen over flagrant foul

January 21, 2022
by Larry Brown

Grayson Allen swats Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso and Billy Donovan were upset with Grayson Allen over a flagrant foul the Milwaukee Bucks guard committed on Friday night.

Caruso was going towards the basket for a layup/dunk in the third quarter of his Chicago Bulls’ 94-90 loss to the Bucks. As he was up in the air, Allen came flying in and fouled Caruso midair. He swatted at Caruso and sent the Bulls guard to a hard landing on the floor.

Allen was called for a flagrant-2 foul on the play.

Caruso said after the game that Allen didn’t even help him out after the foul.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was upset and said such a move could have ended Allen’s career.

Caruso said Allen grabbed him and the move was b.s.

“Dude just grabbed me out of the air. Kind of bulls—,” he said (censored for profanity by LBS).

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer defended Allen and said the guard was making a legitimate block attempt on the shot.

Budenholzer probably felt he had to defend his player, but there is nothing to defend about Allen’s actions. This is the latest — and perhaps most frightening — installation of Allen’s dirty plays.

Allen was notorious in college for his dirty plays and even was stripped of his captaincy at Duke. Attempting to undercut his opponents when he is beat is just part of his nature. That makes him not only dirty, but also dangerous on the court.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus