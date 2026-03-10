Video: Fans throw punches in wild brawl during USA-Mexico game

More than 41,000 fans attended a World Baseball Classic game between Team USA and Mexico at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Many of them, however, also witnessed an MMA fight – sort of — in the stands.

In a video that is doing its rounds on social media, two fans can be seen going at it like they’re the evening’s main event.

A man in green, who appears to be a Mexico supporter, suddenly charged at a fan wearing a Team USA shirt.

The two exchanged punches, with the Team USA fan landing a left hook that knocked the other down. The Mexico fan managed to get back on his feet before unleashing a flurry of punches, sending his rival tumbling down the steps.

Just when it looked like the fight was over, the two traded blows again. The video cut off after the Mexico fan lost his footing and fell into a seat, and it’s unclear what happened afterward. You can watch that absolutely wild brawl here.

The baseball game was just as interesting, but without punches being thrown.

Team USA fed off the terrific start on the mound by Paul Skenes, who pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just a hit and a walk, while striking out seven hitters.

Aaron Judgeand Roman Anthony provided the fireworks on offense for the Americans.

Judge hit a two-run home run in the third inning, while Roman Anthony had a three-run blast in the sixth frame. Mexico made it interesting by scoring the final three runs of the game, but it ultimately fell short in its comeback bid.