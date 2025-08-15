Alex Caruso has great reaction to Brock Bowers’ new bald look

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has unveiled a new look heading into his second NFL season, and no one is more excited about it than Alex Caruso.

Bowers has completely shaved his head. The 22-year-old appeared to have thinning hair prior to going with the Mr. Clean look, which is something Caruso knows plenty about.

Caruso, who is 31, surrendered to his receding hairline in 2020. The veteran guard has since become known to many as the “Bald Mama,” which is a spin-off of Kobe Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname.

On Thursday, Caruso shared a side-by-side photo on social media that showed Bowers with and without a bald head. Caruso captioned the post “LEVEL UPPPP” with two fire emojis.

Going bald has certainly served Caruso well. He won his first NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and just captured another title with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season. Things have also been going well for Caruso off the court.

Bowers is coming off an outstanding rookie season in which he caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and 5 touchdowns. The receptions were the most ever by a rookie and the receiving yardage was the most ever for a rookie tight end.

Now that he no longer has to think about how to style his hair, Bowers could become even more deadly in his second season.