Alex Caruso announces personal news

Alex Caruso is getting double the rings this summer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard Caruso announced his marriage to longtime girlfriend Haleigh Broucher over social media this weekend. The newlyweds shared posts to their respective Instagram Stories from their wedding.

Congratulations to newly weds Alex & Haleigh Caruso 💍❤️



Two rings in two months 👏



Several of Caruso’s Thunder teammates were in attendance at the wedding, which occurred just two months after the team won the NBA championship. With training camp for next season set to begin in about a month-and-a-half, the time was ripe for Caruso and Broucher to officially tie the knot this week.

Caruso, 31, and Broucher, 28, reportedly began dating in college at Texas A&M University. The two then went public with their relationship in 2022.

Broucher has made a name for herself in her own regard as a contestant on the television show “Big Brother.” She appeared on Season 20 of the program in 2016.

As for the two-time All-Defensive selection Caruso, he averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game overall last season for the Thunder. He received a four-year, $81.1 million extension from OKC last December and proceeded to win his second career championship with them in June (providing some fantastic viral moments along the way). Now Caruso is a married man as well to cap off an incredible run for himself over the last several months.