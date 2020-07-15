Alex Caruso ready for bigger role with Lakers after Rondo injury

The next several weeks in Orlando could be Alex Caruso’s time to shine.

In a video call Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers guard acknowledged the bigger role that he would be taking on for the team after the injury to Rajon Rondo. Caruso specifically mentioned an increase in his secondary ballhandling duties, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Caruso, 26, had been making the most of limited playing time in the backcourt this season, averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 assists in 17.8 minutes per game. He has also drawn praise for his impact on the defensive end of the floor.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expected to move into the starting lineup to replace Avery Bradley, Caruso might be looking at a sixth-man role for the Lakers when play resumes. He is beloved in the fanbase for several reasons, and more airtime for Caruso in Orlando will be a welcome sight for many.