Alex Caruso wanted by every team in trade, Lakers coach says

Alex Caruso was a highly sought-after player in trade talks, one Los Angeles Lakers coach says.

Lakers assistant coach Mike Penberthy spoke with Lakers Daily for an interview published on Thursday. In the interview, Penberthy talked about how desirable Caruso was for other teams.

“Every time we wanted to do a trade in the offseason or before the trade deadline, every team wanted Alex Caruso,” Penberthy told Lakers Daily. “He’s known throughout the league and respected throughout the league.

“I think his basketball I.Q. is really high. His NBA skill set is very high. He’s an above-average athlete and he’s an excellent defender. That’s what makes him so good.”

Caruso, 26, just completed his third season with the Lakers. The young guard averaged 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game in the regular season. He averaged 6.5 points per game during the postseason and was part of the Lakers’ championship team.

Caruso is under contract with the Lakers through next season and set to become a free agent after that. He is a major fan favorite and a bit of a cult hero too.