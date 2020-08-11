Video: Alex Caruso enjoys ‘Taco Tuesday’ in funny ad

LeBron James and Anthony Davis may be the stars of the Los Angeles Lakers, but don’t sleep on Alex Caruso.

The young guard is a fan-favorite for the purple and gold, and even got a commercial advertising a new product line called smAll-Stars.

In the commercial, Caruso enjoys a “Taco Tuesday” meal beside collectible versions of LeBron and Davis.

You may recall last year James was filming Taco Tuesday videos every week during the summer. James even tried to trademark the phrase but was denied.

Now a year later, it’s his teammate who’s keeping the tradition alive.