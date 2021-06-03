Report: Alex Rodriguez wants to move Timberwolves to Seattle

Alex Rodriguez is part of a group that recently agreed to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the group reportedly has some big plans.

The Pioneer Press’ Charley Walters published a lengthy notes column on Saturday that was full of juicy nuggets. One of the nuggets said that Rodriguez’s group was planning to involve Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett in the franchise. However, there is one problem.

According to Walters, Rodriguez’s group would like to move the Timberwolves to Seattle, while KG wants to keep them in Minnesota.

A Timberwolves minority owner is suing to stop the sale because he feels he should have tag-along rights, which would allow him to sell his stake at a higher valuation.

The Timberwolves have been around since the 1989-1990 season. Seattle had the SuperSonics from 1967-2008, until they moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Seattle is hungry for a franchise. If they don’t get the Timberwolves, they could end up with an expansion team.