Alex Sarr makes change after brutal Summer League game

Alex Sarr has made a change following his brutal Summer League showing this week.

Sarr drew negative attention after going 0-for-15 on field goals and 0-for-2 on free throw attempts for a zero-point performance in his Washington Wizards’ Summer League game on Tuesday against Portland.

Sarr was wearing jersey No. 12 for that game and is listed on Washington’s Summer League roster as having the number 12. He also was wearing No. 12 when he was introduced by the team.

Looks like Alex Sarr will be wearing #12 for the Wizards 🔥 or nah pic.twitter.com/NwrcoctA0y — Alex Sarr Muse (@AlexSarrMuse) June 28, 2024

However, a video shared by the NBA Draft X account on Wednesday showed Sarr wearing jersey No. 20 — the same number he wore in France for league and international competition.

UPDATE: Alex Sarr (@alexandresarr_) is switching from No. 12 to No. 20 for the #Wizards. Number last worn by Landry Shamet in 2024. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZDe0krmpWd — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) July 17, 2024

Maybe Sarr’s plan was to always switch to No. 20. Landry Shamet wore No. 20 for the Wizards last season and was on the team’s roster until being waived on July 6, so it’s possible Sarr was wearing No. 12 temporarily. But the change and fresh start will be welcome for Sarr and Wizards fans after the rookie’s bad game on Tuesday.

Sarr was the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, which was regarded as a weak class overall. The 19-year-old center is best known for his defense. He is trying to develop his offensive game.