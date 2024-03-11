Rockets get positive news on scary Alperen Sengun injury

The Houston Rockets will be breathing a sigh of relief on Monday after the latest update on the health of standout center Alperen Sengun.

Sengun suffered what appeared to be a significant leg injury in Sunday’s game against Sacramento, but has avoided major damage, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The center suffered a severe ankle sprain and a bone bruise on his knee, but did not suffer any structural damage.

ESPN Sources: Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has escaped major injury on his lower right leg, suffering a severely sprained ankle and a bone bruise on his knee. Sengun’s been one of breakout stars in the league this year, averaging 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists. pic.twitter.com/fGlKYyufo7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

Considering Sengun had to leave the court in a wheelchair, this counts as excellent news for Houston. At that stage, they would have probably taken any scenario that gave Sengun a chance to play again this season.

Sengun is averaging 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season. His injury probably eliminates any chance the Rockets had of grabbing a play-in spot, but with the team sitting 4.5 games back of the ten seed entering play Monday, that was probably unlikely either way.