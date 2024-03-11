Rockets star Alperen Sengun leaves game in a wheelchair

Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun exited his team’s 112-104 win over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday in a wheelchair after suffering a leg injury.

Sengun’s Rockets were leading 108-100 in the final minute of the game and had the ball, but Domantas Sabonis got a steal and was going the other way on a fastbreak. Sengun hustled to get back on defense and leaped to try to block Sabonis’ shot. Sengun fell to the ground and was in pain, grabbing his right knee.

Alperen Sengun is down and in a lot of pain after an awkward fall contesting in transition. Hope he's okay. pic.twitter.com/kUqkv5v95K — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) March 11, 2024

After hurting his leg on the play, Sengun was loaded onto a wheelchair and then wheeled off the court.

Alperen Sengun was taken to the locker room after an apparent leg injury Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SauGnnZZ1n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2024

The Rockets big man will undergo an MRI on his right knee and ankle on Monday.

Sengun had 14 points and 6 rebounds prior to suffering his injury. The 21-year-old center is in his third season in the league and having a breakout season. Sengun is averaging 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.