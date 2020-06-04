pixel 1
Thursday, June 4, 2020

Alvin Gentry: Not allowing older coaches on bench would be ‘unfair’

June 4, 2020
by Larry Brown

Alvin Gentry

Alvin Gentry is opposed to the idea of older coaches not being allowed on the bench when the NBA season resumes in July.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on TNT Thursday that older coaches might not be allowed to be on the bench because the CDC classifies those 65 and over as more high risk from the coronavirus. Such a limitation would affect head coaches Gregg Popovich (71), Mike D’Antoni (69) and Gentry (65), and assistant coaches like Jeff Bzdelik (67) and Lionel Hollins (66).

Gentry told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that he does not feel older coaches should be singled out.

Gentry also called the possible rule “unfair.”

The NBA understandably wants to protect the health and safety of everyone associated with the league. Gentry understandably does not want to be limited by the league in his ability to execute his job.

Perhaps the solution is having coaches sign legal waivers stating that they accept the health risk that comes from doing their job from the bench. In his statement, Gentry said he was comfortable with the risk.

