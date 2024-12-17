Amazon hiring notable lead host for their NBA coverage

Amazon Prime Video is turning to a fan-favorite reporter as a face of their impending coverage of the National Basketball Association.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported Monday that Amazon has reached verbal agreement with Taylor Rooks to be their lead host for NBA pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. The news comes amid the network recently landing broadcast rights to the NBA for the 2025-26 to 2035-36 seasons.

Rooks, 32, is a rapidly-rising media star who has become known for her entertaining, conversational style with the athletes whom she interviews. Additionally, Rooks serves as a sideline reporter for TNT and has a pre-existing relationship with Amazon as a current reporter for their NFL “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts.

Deitsch adds that Rooks has impressed Amazon executives with her work on “Thursday Night Football” and will now be jumping into another sport for them as well. Meanwhile, Amazon has already recruited several other big basketball names to feature on their NBA coverage along with Rooks.