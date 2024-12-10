Dirk Nowitzki could land big national broadcasting gig?

Having laid low ever since retiring in 2019, Dirk Nowitzki may be ready to bust back in like the Kool-Aid Man.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the retired Basketball Hall of Fame big man Nowitzki is a name to watch as a potential analyst for Amazon’s NBA coverage. Amazon is set to air 66 NBA games per season (including NBA Cup and Play-In Tournament games) as part of their new media agreement with the league that runs from 2025-26 through 2035-36.

The 46-year-old Nowitzki played in the NBA from 1998-2019, making 14 All-Star teams and winning both regular season MVP (2007) and Finals MVP (2011). He has since done a bit of spot work as an analyst for Dallas Mavericks games on Bally Sports (now the FanDuel Sports Network) and had some very entertaining moments in his playing career as an unofficial guest commentator.

Meanwhile, Amazon is shooting big for their maiden voyage into NBA coverage. A little while ago, we learned that they were in hot pursuit of another very well-known former NBA All-Star.