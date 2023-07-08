Amen Thompson suffers notable injury during Summer League debut

No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson saw his NBA Summer League campaign end almost as soon as it started on Friday.

Thompson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during the fourth quarter of Friday’s Summer League game against Portland, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape. The Houston Rockets rookie will be placed in a walking boot and is unlikely to play again during the Summer League season.

An MRI revealed Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be out 3-4 weeks, a source told @andscape @espn. Thompson will be in a boot for a week and is expected to miss the rest of summer league after suffering the injury against Portland yesterday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 8, 2023

The good news for Houston is that the injury does not appear to be long-term. Plus, Thompson looked excellent in his debut, collecting 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocks.

Thompson was the fourth overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft, and he made quite the impression on draft night. The Rockets will want him healed up and ready to go before training camp starts.