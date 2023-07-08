 Skip to main content
Amen Thompson suffers notable injury during Summer League debut

July 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Amen Thompson in a suit

Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Amen Thompson arrives for the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson saw his NBA Summer League campaign end almost as soon as it started on Friday.

Thompson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during the fourth quarter of Friday’s Summer League game against Portland, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape. The Houston Rockets rookie will be placed in a walking boot and is unlikely to play again during the Summer League season.

The good news for Houston is that the injury does not appear to be long-term. Plus, Thompson looked excellent in his debut, collecting 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocks.

Thompson was the fourth overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft, and he made quite the impression on draft night. The Rockets will want him healed up and ready to go before training camp starts.

Amen Thompson
.

