Rockets draft pick has great way he wants to celebrate being going No. 4

Amen Thompson was selected No. 4 overall by the Houston Rockets in Thursday’s NBA Draft, and he wants to celebrate in a great way.

Thompson was interviewed by ESPN’s Monica McNutt after being picked by Houston. She asked Thompson how he wanted to celebrate.

After contemplating the question, the California native figured out his answer — he was missing some hometown food.

“We need to fly some In-N-Out out here,” Thompson said, referencing the California-based hamburger chain. “I need some In-N-Out. Just fly it out to New York for a day, we’ll be good.”

Thompson played high school ball in Florida and then he played for Overtime Elite in Atlanta after school, so he hasn’t been around In-N-Out enough the last few years.

Now that he has been picked fourth overall, he’ll have plenty of money to fly out some burgers overnight whenever he wants. Maybe we can get Thompson together with one specific NFL head coach, because it seems like they’ll have a lot to enjoy together.