Andre Drummond to sign with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been viewed as the frontrunners to sign Andre Drummond since the big man reached a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that is exactly what is going to happen.

Drummond’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the 6-foot-10 center has agreed to a deal with the Lakers. Drummond can officially sign with L.A. when he clears waivers at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Drummond has been linked to the Lakers for a month, so the decision is hardly a surprise. The Lakers have a big need for a player like Drummond with Anthony Davis sidelined due to an injury.

The Boston Celtics were also considered a contender to sign Drummond, but he is joining the defending champs.

Drummond was traded to the Cavs from Detroit a little over a year ago, and his stay in Cleveland was a brief one. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. He should give the Lakers a big boost down the stretch and in the postseason.