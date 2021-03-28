 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 28, 2021

Andre Drummond to sign with Lakers

March 28, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers have been viewed as the frontrunners to sign Andre Drummond since the big man reached a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that is exactly what is going to happen.

Drummond’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the 6-foot-10 center has agreed to a deal with the Lakers. Drummond can officially sign with L.A. when he clears waivers at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Drummond has been linked to the Lakers for a month, so the decision is hardly a surprise. The Lakers have a big need for a player like Drummond with Anthony Davis sidelined due to an injury.

The Boston Celtics were also considered a contender to sign Drummond, but he is joining the defending champs.

Drummond was traded to the Cavs from Detroit a little over a year ago, and his stay in Cleveland was a brief one. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. He should give the Lakers a big boost down the stretch and in the postseason.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus