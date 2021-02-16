Andre Drummond wants to go to Knicks?

Andre Drummond attended the University of Connecticut for college, and he may be eyeing a return to the nearby area.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Cleveland Cavaliers big man would consider the New York Knicks to be a good landing spot. Drummond’s departure from Cleveland is looming with the Cavs now holding him out of the lineup until they can trade him.

The 27-year-old big man, who will be a free agent this summer, is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game on the year. That said, Drummond is an inefficient, high-usage player who might not be what the Knicks need right now. Julius Randle is in the midst of a career-best season, and Mitchell Robinson (who is currently out with a fractured hand) is the team’s center of the future. 21-year-old Immanuel Quickley and 20-year-old RJ Barrett also command a good amount of touches.

Drummond’s impact on winning basketball has also been questioned lately. That means that the Knicks, who are eyeing their first playoff berth since 2013, may be better off looking elsewhere for upgrades.