NBA scout had harsh assessment of Andre Drummond

Trade talks are heating up surrounding Andre Drummond, but there is some debate about how desirable of a player he is.

The Toronto Raptors have been reported as a possible trade destination for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man. That prompted a Raptors reporter to share something a scout told him about Drummond in the past.

Raptors reporter Doug Smith said an NBA scout once told him Drummond could get 30 points and 20 rebounds and still not impact a game.

I will go back to what an NBA advance scout who I greatly respect told me of Andre Drummond "He can get you 30-20 and have no impact on the game" — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 15, 2021

That seems unfair, but that is part of the perception surrounding Drummond.

The 27-year-old former UConn center has played for the Pistons and Cavs in his career at times when both teams were bad. Blaming him for not having an impact probably isn’t too fair.

Drummond has averaged 14.6 points and 13.8 rebounds for his career. The two-time All-Star has also been linked to another Eastern Conference team.